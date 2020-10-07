BY Simbarashe Sithole

One person died on Monday after he was run over by a tractor he was driving in Mt Darwin, while another died after plunging into a 20-metre deep disused mineshaft in Bindura on the same day.

Mashonaland Central acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu identified the deceased as Simon Munhenga and Takashinga Gatakata.

It is alleged that Munhenga was driving his tractor downhill when he lost control and fell off the tractor that crashed him.

Harare-based Gatakata was panning for gold with his colleague Taurai Chakanetsa (33) when he fell asleep close to a 20-metre shaft and lost his balance when he woke up, plunging into the shaft.

A witness said he was under the influence of alcohol and sustained serious head injuries.

“The now-deceased Gatakata was drunk, while panning for gold; he fell asleep close to the shaft. When he woke up, he lost balance and fell in the shaft,” the source said.

“We managed to retrieve him, but he had sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead upon admission at hospital.”

