Senior Court Reporter

AN equipment manager at a gold mining company, Mingchang Sino Africa Investment, sold himself out on social media after he requested to know how he could smuggle stolen gold out of the country.

Tan Junchen (34), who also doubled as reduction manager at the same company, sold himself after asking his friends and workmates how he could smuggle 400 grammes of gold out of the country via social media.

Juncheng was taken to the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with theft.

The Chinese national, with a temporary working permit, was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba.

Junchen was remanded in custody to October 19 for routine remand.

Ms Stylone Marufu prosecuted.

