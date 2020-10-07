Fungi Kwaramba Political Editor

President Mnangangwa yesterday commissioned a girls hostel at the Zvishavane Vocational Training Centre as well as a state of the art private ward at the Zvishavane Hospital, two infrastructural projects that were built in a partnership between Mimosa and the local community.

Speaking at the commissioning of the two projects, the President said mining companies should take a cue from Mimosa and develop communities around them.

“My adminstration values partnerships with all stakeholders in the implementation of people centered projects towards building the Zimbabwe we all want.

“The modernisation and improvement in the quality of life of our people is indeed a collective responsibility. These completed projects by Mimosa are an answer to the calls by my Government for the private sector to be actively involved in the actualisation of Vision 2030 and the realising of development which leaves no one behind,” the President said.

