Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL musician Lindani Masuku aka Minister Lindani is set to launch the visuals of her hit single titled Touya Ishe which features Vusa Mangena and Vuyile Qongo through philanthropic work to the community where she grew up at Fairbridge in Bulawayo.

The gesture will be expressed through donating food hampers to elderly persons who are a pillar to the societies at large.

The video was shot by CNC productions with a zeal to promote domestic tourism at locations in Masvingo at Great Zimbabwe and in Bulawayo as it envisages a nation that has got unity and prosperity.

Minister Lindani said: “Instead of having a bid like last time on the launch of the audio track, I am going out to my community where I grew up and will be donating some food stuffs namely mealie meal, bath soap, cooking oil and sugar to 25 old aged people. I feel it’s time to give as well time to bless with the little that I have.

“Touya Ishe is a prayer song for Zimbabwe where we are asking God to heal our land. Giving to these old people is part of my prayer that God will heal even our economy so that these vulnerable groups will be fed.”

Minister Lindani said such an initiative she took leaf from her late mother Mrs Lackel Masuku who time and again would share her food with these old aged people.

“She called them “izalukazi zami” and I always envied her works in the community especially towards these old aged. I dedicate this Touya Ishe video launch to her as a mother taking into consideration that she’s the one who mentored me in the music industry since the age of four,” said Minister Lindani.

@mthabisi_mthire

Like this: Like Loading...