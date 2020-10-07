Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

Another MDC-led Harare City Council’s (HCC) top official, acting housing director of services, Fani Machipisa has been arrested by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) on alleged land scams, a few months into the position.

Machipisa replaced suspended substantive housing director Addmore Nhekairo in June who is also facing allegations involving land scams.

Head of SACU Mr Tabani Mpofu this afternoon confirmed arresting the Harare official.

“Yes, we have arrested Machipisa and more details will be availed later,” he said.

The arrest comes as Government has been unearthing massive land scams under which MDC-Alliance-led councils are allegedly fundraising for their party through illegal sale of State land.

Since June, among top officials arrested at HCC are the town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango, Nhekairo, human capital director and former housing director Matthew Marara and former city mayor Hebert Gomba.

The other arrested officials include five councillors that all sat in the Housing Committee, among other several middle and junior employees.

