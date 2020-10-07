Senior Court Reporter

MDC-Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere, playwright Tsitsi Dangarembga, Paul Besa, Julie Gabriel Barnes, Chamunorwa Phillip Ndengu, Tinotenda Muskwe, Tinashe Murapata, Jessica Drury, Nyasha Musandu, Josee Lotter, Simon Drury, Terence Guta, and Phillip Ndengu who are in appearing in court for staging an illegal demonstration in Harare, have written a letter to the Prosecutor General objecting to the transfer of their matter from the ordinary court to the Special Anti-Corruption Court.

They said they want the matter to be referred back to the ordinary court where it was initially heard.

Lawyer Mr Chris Mhike, who is part of the activists’ legal team, said the letter dated October 6, 2020, was also copied to the Chief Magistrate, Harare provincial magistrate and senior regional magistrate.

“We addressed a letter to the PG’s Office placing on record our objection to the transfer of the matter from the ordinary court to the Special Anti-Corruption Courts.

“That letter is copied to provincial magistrate, chief magistrate and regional magistrate. We hoped to resolve the matter administratively, but the process did not yield expected results.

“We hoped the State to respond today but we expect them to respond on the next court appearance.

“We are mystified to see that a simple protest matter is now being dealt with those of corruption.

“With the incredible levels of corruption characterising our nation, we are surprised that a simple protest matter is now being dealt in court with sophisticated people,” he said.

Mr Mhike said they wish to have the matter be taken back to ordinarily courts.

“Justice must be done and must be seen to be done.

“It is unfortunate that our clients are being treated in a matter that is very unusual,” he said.

Mr Mhike raised the concerns during an application for bail relaxation of the activists before magistrate Mr Trynois Utahwashe.

