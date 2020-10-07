Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FAST bowler, Blessing Muzarabani went straight into action to pick up five wickets for Takashinga Cricket Club as they took on Easterns in a National Premier League fixture in Harare on Wednesday as he gears up for his return to international cricket.

Muzarabani, who arrived in the country on Sunday finished with five wickets for 28 runs in nine overs, with one maiden as Easterns were bowled out for 168 in 43.3 overs. His opening bowling partner, left arm seamer Richard Ngarava had figures of 3/24.

Muzarabani landed in the country on Sunday evening from England and trained with the Highfield based Takashinga on Tuesday. He was on Saturday included in the Takashinga squad for the NPL after having not appeared in the initial list when the 45-over club competition was launched last week.

Takashinga are looking to pick up their second win in the NPL after a five-wicket triumph over Midwest at Kwekwe Sports Club on Sunday.

Muzarabani is expected to get into national team camp in the coming days as the Chevrons prepare for the limited overs tour of Pakistan.

At Harare Sports Club, Tarisai Musakanda became the first batsmen to score a hundred in the NPL as he finished on 142 runs for Midwest who posted a commanding 306-8 in 45 overs.

Rain saw the match between Queens Sports Club and Great Zimbabwe Patriots reduced to a 24-over affair at Queens while action between Amakhosi and Harare Kings at Kwekwe Sports Club was allowed delayed by some showers with each team to bat 18 overs each when action does get underway.



