Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CAF has barred journalists from covering the first-leg semi-finals of the Total Caf Champions League and the Confederation Cup slated for Morocco next week.

The ban is in line with the CAF Guidelines to resume football in Africa and public health measures in Morocco due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the continental football governing body said only participating teams’ press officers and a photographer will be allowed into the venues and for the pre and post-match press conferences.

The first semi-final will feature Wydad (Morocco) against Al Ahly in South African coach Pitso Mosimane’s first continental match in charge of the Egyptian giants at the Mohammed V Complex in Casablanca on October 17. The following day Raja Cassablanca (Morocco) will squars off against Zamalek of Egypt at the same venue .

The Confederation Cup matches will see Moroccan sides RS Berkane and Ms HUSA locking horns at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on October 19 before Egypt’s Pyramids and Horoya of Guinea wind up the semis at the Mohammed V Complex in Casablanca the following day.

The final will be held in Egypt on October 25.

“After consultations with local health authorities and in accordance with social distancing protocols, it has been decided that media attendance will only be limited two persons from each of the participating teams consisting of club press officer and photographer. Regrettably, no accreditation request from media outlets other than mentioned above will be considered.

“Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to stream the pre-match and post-match press conferences on specified Caf Digital platforms for media representatives to follow the activities before, during and after the games. Regarding attendance for the second-leg matches of the Total Caf Champions League in Egypt, media will be informed in due course after consultation with the relevant authorities,” said Caf in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if this week’s international friendly matches where the Warriors are expected to take on Malawi at Kamuzu International Stadium will also be affected.

