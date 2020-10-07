Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ONE person has succumbed to Covid-19 bringing to 229 the death toll in Zimbabwe.

The country now has 7 915 Covid-19 cases, 17 new cases were reported.

In an update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the only death was reported in Bulawayo which now has 45 deaths and 79 active cases.

The Ministry said the 17 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, Midlands and Manicaland bringing the national total to 7 915.

“As of 6 October 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 7 915 cases including 6 440 recoveries and 229 deaths. Seventeen new cases and one death were reported in the last 24 hours. Fifteen are new cases while two are returnees from South African and Botswana,” read the Ministry’s statement.

