Johannesburg. — A warrant of arrest has been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, Independent Media reliably learnt last night.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s warrant of arrest for Magashule comes after a number of high-profile arrests have been made recently.

Magashule has also confirmed knowledge of his intended arrest after Independent Media sent him questions at about 8.30pm last night.

“I’m aware. I’m aware,” he said. “It’s going to be a Hollywood style type of thing. But we will see,” Magashule said.

It is understood that Magashule will be arrested and charged over his role in the controversial Vrede Dairy Farm project. He will be charged for his “failure to exercise oversight’’ relating to the Vrede Dairy Farm investigation.

Magashule was the premier of the Free State when money meant to empower emerging farmers was allegedly misused.

Sources inside the Hawks have confirmed that Magashule was part of the list of people who are set to be arrested this month.

Magashule declined to respond on whether any other high-profile ANC members would be arrested.

“I can’t talk of others. But we will see,” said Magashule briefly, before putting the phone down. — IOL.

Like this: Like Loading...