Herald Reporter

Brigadier-General Sambulo Ndlovu (Retired) has died.

He was 65.

Brig-Gen Ndlovu (Rtd), whose Chimurenga name was Stanley Hlayibeni, died yesterday at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals due to a Covid-19-related illness.

Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Absalom Chanyuka Chimonyo confirmed the death.

Brig-Gen Ndlovu (Rtd) is survived by his wife Sarah and six children, three boys and three girls, Nguquko, Vezubule, Prince Majaha, Thobekile, Lindiwe and Sithulisiwe.

The ZNA said in a statement that funeral and burial arrangements will be carried out according to World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on Covid-19.

