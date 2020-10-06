Fidelis Munyoro

Chief Court Reporter

Disciplinary tribunals headed by retired judges have now been set up by President Mnangagwa for Frank Muchengwa of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and Zimbabwe Land Commission deputy chairperson Tadious Muzoroza and commissioner Jeanette Marrie Manjengwa.

The commissions were set up under constitutional provisions that call on the President to establish these on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission.

The three-member team for Muchengwa will be chaired by retired High Court judge Justice Nicholas Ndou sitting with University of Zimbabwe law lecturer Dr Tarisai Mutangi and lawyer Ms Clara Mapota.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Mrs Virginia Mabhiza will provide the secretariat to the tribunal.

ZACC is an independent body in terms of the Constitution and disciplinary procedures governing the body are the same as those relating to judges and the Prosecutor-General.

In the event of a misconduct, an independent tribunal must be set up to investigate and make recommendations to the President.

The Constitution states that such a tribunal must consist of at least three members appointed by the President and the chairperson must be someone who once served as a judge of the Supreme or High Court.

According to the Government Gazette published yesterday, the tribunal shall be held for five months from the date of swearing in of the members, at such appropriate venue as shall be determined by the tribunal.

Muchengwa was sworn-in by President Mnangagwa in July last year following public interviews conducted by Parliament’s Standing Rules and Orders Committee chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda. This committee is the top committee of Parliament.

Parliament invited applications and shortlisted candidates after the resignation of the Commission that was led by Dr Job Whabira.

Following the interviews of 38 candidates, Parliament submitted the names of the constitutionally-prescribed 12 people from which the President was obliged to appoint eight to be members of ZACC.

Other commissioners that took office were Fungai Jessie Majome, John Makamure, Gabriel Chaibva, Thandiwe Thando Mlobane, Michael Dennis Santi, Kuziva Phineas Murapa and Mabel Ndakaripa Hungwe.

The President set up another three-member tribunal to look into the misconduct allegations against two officials from the Zimbabwe Land Commission.

Retired Justice Maphios Cheda will chair the tribunal and sit with Telecel Zimbabwe chief executive Ms Angeline Vere, and Gweru lawyer Mr Godfrey Mutseyekwa.

Muzoroza and Manjengwa are accused of allegedly co-authoring and uploading onto the World Bank Conference website an abstract, which painted a negative picture of the country’s land reform programme in respect of the land tenure and allocation of land to women, youths and farm workers.

It is alleged the abstract made reference to the Zimbabwe Land Commission National Comprehensive Land Audit Phase One Report.

