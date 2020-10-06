Sports Reporter

THE volleyball and handball associations are seeking selective exemption from the Government so they can resume some of their activities.

The Zimbabwe Volleyball Association want beach volleyball, which require few athletes, to be given the green-light to be played.

While Zimbabwe Handball Federation have sought for permission to have the game return so they could host the IHF Trophy Zone Six Games in December.

The Zone Six Games were scheduled for April but were postponed due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Yesterday, ZVA secretary-general, Tawanda Sithole, said they are lobbying to have beach volleyball return.

“We are still guided by the SRC, in the meantime we have been trying to lobby for beach volleyball,’’ said Sithole.

“It involves fewer athletes unlike volleyball.

“It is the smaller version of volleyball, with two teams of two coaches and two players, we will try to lobby but we remain guided by the SRC.’’

ZHF secretary-general, Edson Chirowodza, said as they await their appeal to the Sports Commission, they will now start to have their board meetings.

“We made an application to the SRC, requesting for resumption, and we are yet to get feedback,’’ he said.

“We are planning to start having our board meetings, from next week, then we will have further details.

“We received some resumption protocols from the regional bodies and we attached ours and submitted the appeal.

“We want to start with national teams and clubs’ trainings.’’

The national federation recently received financial support from a well-wisher for their national team project.

The project is focused on building a national team that can challenge for qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games.

