BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has endorsed the hosting of the inaugural 2020 Chivero Challenge set for October 31 and November 1 at Kuimba Shiri Bird Park located on the shores of Lake Chivero.

The 2020 Chivero Challenge recreational extravaganza, that brings together sporting and non-sporting communities, will feature several sporting disciplines such as rowing, horse riding, MotoX, marathon, and mountain biking.

The endorsement of the event by SRC in the wake of the COVID-19 comes on the backdrop of Zimbabwe easing COVID-19 containment measures due to declining new infections in the country.

SRC’s finance, human resources and administration director Brian Hodza on Friday said the event had been cleared.

“We support this event (2020 Chivero Challenge). As the Sports and Recreation Commission we can confirm that this event has been cleared. We looked at things such as what protocols would be in place to deal with COVID-19,” he said.

The event organiser and Kuimba Shiri Bird Park proprietor, Gary Stafford, said the multi-disciplinary 2020 Chivero Challenge designed at advancing environmental preservation, sports recreation, tourism, health and wellness has the potential to become Zimbabwe’s premier sporting event.

“This event will bring tourists and locals together to enjoy our pristine environment and all the activities on offer. We are planning for the event to be held twice annually with a winter challenge in June and a summer challenge in October,” he said.

“The hope is that new sports such as speed boat and jet-ski racing will be introduced with all of this being in the centre of Zimbabwe. Next year, we hope international sportsmen and women will attend, our locals will be able to train and prepare for the next event.”

Stafford said the challenge route for the horses, runners and mountain bikes would be from Kuimba Shiri, up onto the crest of the Hunyani Hills, 4km to the dam wall, across the Manyame River and spillway, into the national park, where rhino and other animals roam freely.

