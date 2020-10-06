Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMDANCEHALL musician Dexter T is pulling up his socks as an upcoming artiste to be able to be at level playing field with his counterparts in the genre by evolving to shooting videos for his debut album titled One Asara.

For radio fanatics, the name is not new as his music mainly Tambirai Dexter and Musamudherere are played countrywide with many still wondering what the new kid on the block is about.

Born Tonderai Tony Chikumbu, the 24 year-old chanter From Harare said he has started working on visuals of his upcoming album with Bulawayo being the ideal location for the visuals.

“As long as I can remember I fell in love with music at a very tender age and what drove me is that l just had to put my everyday life into content and share with other ghetto youths as in doing so I aim to empower my mates too.

“I am inspired by Freeman HKD boss and working with him will be a dream come true this before that l want to deliver the best I can in the musical industry and also to get recognition for my work nationally and worldwide,” he said.

The album has tracks namely the title track One Asara, Tambirai Dexter, Musamudherere, Hapana Chamakawona, Dec Uri Huchi, Moyo Wangu ft Roshnie, Muchinda Werugare ft Shylock, Unogona, Rufu and Kana Ndazofa.

