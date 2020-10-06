Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA has reiterated that it has not made any appointments to its various representative national teams despite a public announcement by chairperson of the technical and development committee and Zifa executive committee member Bryton Malandule.

Bulawayo businessman Gift Banda was last year suspended from his position as the Zifa vice-president for announcing chaanges to the senior national team dressing room without the consent of the board.

Banda had announced the appointments of Bongani Mafu and Tonderayi Ndiraya as assistant coaches to Sunday Chidzambwa, replacing Lloyd Mutasa and Rahman Gumbo respectively.

The appointments were disowned by other members of the board and Banda was subsequently suspended just a month after assuming office.

At the time Malandule announced the appointments, it was claimed the board had approved the engagements.

Malandule announced that head coach Zdravko Logarušić would be assisted by Lloyd Chitembwe and Ndiraya.

The goalkeepers’ coach was announced as South African-based Pernell McKop, with Tembo Chuma on standby in the event that McKop will not be available.

However, Xolisani Gwesela, the Zifa communications and competitions manager, said the board had not endorsed anything, saying they were mere recommendations that needed to be ratified by the board.

Meanwhile, Zifa is yet to appoint a substantive Warriors team manager, although it has already shortlisted five candidates, including Wellington Mpandare, the former manager.

Also shortlisted for the post is Chicken Inn midfielder Clemmence Matawu, former AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Esrom Nyandoro, former Zimbabwe Saints and Dynamos hitman Agent Sawu and former Dynamos striker Vitalis Takawira, who is based in the United States of America.

With the Warriors set to play Malawi in an international friendly on October 11 as part of preparations for the crucial Total Caf African Nations Cup qualifier against Algeria next month, Zifa could be keen to have their man before the trip to Malawi.

The Malawi friendly though hangs in the balance following reports that some players are pulling out of the squad while others have not even been cleared by their employers.

