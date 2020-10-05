Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

GOVERNMENT is considering implementing a model that will allow land developers to factor in the cost of electricity infrastructure when selling new stands to home seekers.

The proposal comes on the back of widespread concerns over delays in connecting power to new houses in major cities, which has seen residents resorting to firewood, charcoal and gas for cooking.

The power utility, Zesa has pleaded incapacitation to connect electricity to new suburbs citing budgetary constraints amid inflationary pressures. In cases where residents have contributed to power installation, the challenge has been the failure by some home owners to contribute.

In Bulawayo for instance, new suburbs such as Mbundane, parts of Emganwini, Emthunzini, Pelandaba West and parts of Pumula South, Emhlangeni, Reigate, Luveve and Cowdray Park, rely on firewood and charcoal for cooking and solar for lighting as they are not connected to electricity.

Energy and Power Development Minister, Soda Zhemu, said the challenge tops among his ministry’s concerns, as he acknowledged that the power utility has a huge backlog of unconnected properties, mainly in new suburbs.

“This is not just affecting Bulawayo alone but quite a number of cities in the country. There is no access to electricity in many suburbs, especially the new ones.

“The challenge is on our budgetary deficits to afford installation of electricity infrastructure,” said Minister Zhemu in an interview.

“We’re, however, thinking of coming up with a plan to facilitate connection of new stands. The approach is to say we need to have the cost of electricity infrastructure borne by the land developer. The component of electricity connection infrastructure must be factored there.”

The minister explained that at the moment the power utility has no capacity to connect all new stands to power hence the proposal of the new model of funding.

“This is what we are thinking now and this requires policy provision. If we do it that way, the new model would enable us to connect houses faster. Zesa and land developers can iron out that but what’s important is to look at the model and how to work it out,” said Zhemu.

The power utility is understood to have asked for a Government bailout to help it through the liquidity crisis amid reports that outstanding payments to coal producers have soared to nearly $1 billion, which may lead to disruption of power generation as a result of low coal supplies. There are also growing fears that South Africa’s power utility Eskom may also stop supplies to Zimbabwe over a US$90 million debt. The country imports a considerable amount of power from South Africa to augment local supplies, which have of late been affected by breakdowns at Hwange Thermal Power Station.

