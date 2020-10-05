Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL musicians Minister Lindani, Vuyo Brown and singer cum dancer Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele believe their nomination at this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAAs) in the Outstanding Female Artiste category is humbling.

For the trio it has been a rosy year for them, especially for the two gospel artistes who have been getting rave reviews for their music while Sandy has been the talk of the town in the social media streets for her feisty pictures that created a buzz, making her the leading female artiste countrywide.

On who is to take over as the female goddess of the city after sensational Novuyo Seagirl, the public will decide through voting for their favourite act on the voting lines which are opening on Friday.

Minister Lindani who is based in Kwekwe and is riding high on her hit song Touya Ishe, said she is over the moon following the nomination and if she is to clinch the award, she will dedicate it to the whole country.

“It’s an honour and I’m just humbled considering that there are so many female gospel artistes in Bulawayo but I got nominated which to me means recognition and I’m excited about it.

“I’m one person who believes that all that I have or all that I get, is by God’s Grace. Yes, being determined brings recognition and hard work but I just believe it’s the Lord’s doing.

“If the Minister Lindani brand is to win this award we are dedicating it to our beloved country Zimbabwe as we say may God heal Zimbabwe,” said Minister Lindani.

Vuyo Brown said: “I’m honoured to be nominated as Bulawayo’s female artiste and being considered one of the top of those female artistes this year is such an honour.

“I wouldn’t know what made the fans recognise me but all I know is that I pushed hard this year compared to the past two years. I was part of Bulawayo Arts Festival, UN at 75 Celebrations, Credisi, Mumhanzi live, FMG’s Let’s Worship and the International Code Red Anti-Trafficking Concert hosted.”

Vuyo Brown said her song Thula Wazi keeps climbing charts and reaching nations and it is her prayer to win the award.

Sandy said the award nomination shows how like wine she has matured.

“This is so exciting and I’m very happy to be nominated. It’s the best feeling when you get validation of your hard work from your own city. Congratulations to the amazing women that’ve been nominated with me.

“We need more women creating amazing art.

“I work hard and I have been working hard for the past two decades. To my family that has been amazingly supportive of my career and of course, to my followers worldwide who have been very loyal for 20 years, if the award comes our way, it will be all yours,” said Sandy. – Follow on Twitter [email protected]_mthire.

