A PAIR of legs reportedly belonging to murdered seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore was discovered in a nearby pit latrine as the search for all his body parts continues.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Tapiwa was allegedly murdered for ritual purposes by his uncle Tapiwa Makore (Snr) and his domestic worker, Tafadzwa Shamba (40).

Shamba on Friday led detectives to the recovery of the legs dumped in a toilet while the boy’s head is yet to be found.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson referred questions to national police headquarters in Harare. According to information obtained by NewsDay, on October 2, Shamba led a team of police detectives to Makore village, as part of the investigations. He allegedly took them to a toilet at a site intended for building a preschool in the same village where he said he had dumped the boy’s blood-stained clothes.

The villagers then demolished the three-metre deep toilet, leading to the recovery of the legs which were at an advanced stage of decomposition.

Shamba confessed to have thrown the legs in the pit.

