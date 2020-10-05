Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Manicaland Bureau

Three people who died in a road accident that occured along the Nyanga-Nyamaropa road at the weekend have been laid to rest at their family home in Kanyimo, Nyanga this morning.

The other two are expected to be buried tomorrow morning in Nyanga.

The five died when the truck they were travelling in, which was carrying more than 25 people, lost brakes and veered off the road at around 3am on Saturday.

Manicaland Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Edgars Seenza said the accident had been declared a disaster and Government was assisting in the burial of the deceased.

“Three of the deceased were buried in Kanyimo village this morning. Their bodies were ferried from Nyanga to their village last night. The other two will be buried in Nyanga tomorow in another village. Government is providing coffins and hearse for those who died and will also be taking care of the hospital fees for those who are in the hospital,” he said.

He said of those who had been injured, nine out of 17 who had been admitted at Nyanga District hospital had been discharged by last night while all those who had been admitted at Regina Coeli hospital had also been discharged. Five are still admitted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare.

Mr Seenza said the Minister of State for Manicaland Affairs and Devolution Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba would lead a delegation from the province to visit the injured today before meeting with families of the deceased in Nyanga later in the day.

According to witnesses, the truck was carrying members of the Matizakurima family who were going to their rural home for a tombstone unveiling ceremony when the accident occurred at the same spot where the Regina Coeli bus disaster occurred in 1991.

