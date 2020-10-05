Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

FOUR men have been arrested for allegedly beating up a man to death after accusing him of stealing from one of them on Saturday.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred in Beitbridge at around 3AM. He said Onious Mangwanda (45), Peter Murombo (32), Nhamo Mbedzi (35) and Mgcini Nyoni (35) all from Dilibadzimu area in Beitbridge assaulted the now deceased Stewart Moyo (35) for stealing seven boxes of cooking oil.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Mangava Suburb in Beitbridge. The now deceased Stewart Moyo reportedly went to a caravan motor vehicle owned by accused person number one at around 1AM and stole seven boxes of cooking oil and loaded them in a Honda Fit.

“He was seen by the accused person while committing the offence who then alerted his accomplices. Upon seeing that he had been spotted, Moyo fled from the scene in his vehicle. The accused persons pursued Moyo in another vehicle and they caught up with him and blocked his path. Moyo’s vehicle fell into a sewer pit which is under construction,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the accused persons pulled Moyo out of the vehicle and severely assaulted him until he lost consciousness. He said a passerby saw the accused persons committing the offence and alerted cops who attended the scene resulting in the arrest of the gang. He said Moyo was ferried to Beitbridge District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their hands.

“As police we continue to urge people to desist from taking the law into their own hands by attacking suspects. If people apprehend a suspect, they should just hand them over to the police and allow the law to take its course. In this case these four men could have just handed over the suspect but they chose to assault him and in the process a life was lost and they are now facing a murder charge,” he said.

