Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

THREE more people tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday in Zimbabwe amid reports that the national recovery rate has risen to 81 percent.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic in March this year, 228 people have succumbed to the virus and 62,07 percent of those are men.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 217 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and only three people tested positive.

One of the people who tested positive is from Bulawayo province while two others are from Matabeleland North.

“There were three new cases and no deaths reported in the last 24 hours and this brings the seven-day rolling average to 11 down from 12. All three new cases are locals and a total of 32 recoveries were reported yesterday,” read the statement.

“The national recovery rate now stands at 81 percent as there were 1 301 active cases as of yesterday. Zimbabwe now has a total of 7 888 Covid-19 cases, 6 359 recoveries and 228 deaths.”

Bulawayo has recorded 1 459 cases, 1 328 recoveries and 44 deaths while Matabeleland South has 778 cases, 761 recoveries and seven deaths.

Matabeleland North has 138 cases, 128 recoveries and three deaths.

@thamamoe

Like this: Like Loading...