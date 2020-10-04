LONDON. — Mikel Arteta has been hailed as Arsenal’s “main man’’ for turning boys into men at The Emirates.

The Gunners’ boss has impressed in his short spell in charge thus far, particularly from a tactical standpoint and improving the club’s fortunes.

His men beat Sheffield United 2-1 yesterday.

However, former Man Utd defender Patrice Evra has also noticed a key change in the mentality of Arsenal’s players, which he feels has been a direct result of Arteta’s appointment.

Evra has explained in the past how he used to call Arsenal his “babies” due to their lack of a winners edge.

Speaking at the end of last year, he said: “I just don’t see any leadership. I don’t see any character or any

But Arteta appears to have changed all that, as Evra praised Arsenal’s manager for the job he has done since taking over in December.

“I think Mikel Arteta is the main man and it is a big sign to see the captain (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) sign a new deal,” Evra said on Sky Sports.

“I see the green light for Arsenal and now also they bring the winning mentality and that’s why I now respect that club.”

Addressing his previous comments, Evra continued: “I’d feel like I was playing against a baby but you can’t say that anymore.

“I’ll be honest I really have so much respect for Arsenal and I’m really happy the way Arteta is doing his things.

“He doesn’t have also enough money to pay for the players he wants for his team so I am impressed.”

Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka celebrated his first England call-up by putting the Gunners on course for victory.

Saka was included in Gareth Southgate’s squad this week for England’s forthcoming internationals against Wales, Belgium and Denmark. The promising 19-year-old marked his maiden England involvement by giving Arsenal the lead with his first ever goal at the Emirates Stadium.

Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to add Arsenal’s second as Mikel Arteta’s team struck twice in the space of four minutes in the second half.

David McGoldrick got United’s first league goal of the season in the closing stages, but it was too late to trigger a dramatic fightback.

Arsenal were not at their best, but Arteta will be encouraged by the way they kept their focus and eventually found a way to secure their third Premier League win in four matches this season. It was the kind of game that has tripped up Arsenal in recent years and the victory underlined their progress since Arteta took charge in December.

The FA Cup holders are unbeaten at home since February and no longer look a soft touch, raising hopes of a sustained challenge for a top four finish. Chris Wilder’s Blades have lost all four league games this season, leaving them in the relegation zone just weeks after the conclusion of their impressive first season back in the top-flight. — The Mirror/SuperSport

