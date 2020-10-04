Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF cannot be blamed for the divisions rocking the MDC, a senior ruling party official has said.

The MDC is mired in a vicious internal strife with party leader, Dr Thokozani Khupe recalling dozens of councillors, Members of Parliament and Senators that no longer represent the interests of the party.

On the other hand, MDC-T led by Mr Nelson Chamisa under the MDC-Alliance banner has argued that Dr Khupe’s camp has no right to recall the members.

Mr Chamisa’s camp has claimed, without providing evidence, that Zanu-PF is aiding Dr Khupe’s camp in the takeover of the party.

Addressing the Bulawayo Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) at Davies Hall in Bulawayo, following Saturday’s primary elections, Zanu-PF Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda said the opposition cannot represent the people as witnessed by the cracks within their structures.

The primary elections were held after MDC-T recalled eight councillors; Clyton Zana of Ward 19, Tinevimbo Maposa of Ward 21, Ernest Rafamoyo of Ward 20, Donald Mabuto of Ward 9, Tinashe Kambarami of Ward 3, Lilian Mlilo of Ward 12, Concilia Mlalazi of Ward 18 and Norman Hlabano of Ward 26. Another seat fell vacant after the death of Ward 8’s Clr Ronniah Mudara.

Cde Matemadanda said the opposition game plan is to shift blame as opposed to addressing issues the MDC is facing.

“Whenever there are divisions in the opposition, they want to blame Zanu-PF. Even when they violate their own constitution, they want to blame Zanu-PF. When the Supreme Court says they violated their constitution, they want to blame Zanu-PF. So, you should not stop assisting the people thinking that there is going to be another party which will help them. All the people belong to Zanu-PF as you can see that other parties are failing on their own,” he said.

Cde Matemadanda commended Zanu-PF for holding peaceful primaries for the nine vacant council seats in Bulawayo.

He said while Government has suspended the holding of by-elections the elected candidates should start being visible on the ground.

Cde Matemadanda warned candidates that being selected to represent the electorate is not a window for looting.

“Being a councillor is voluntary work. It means as a councillor you are the one who gives the public as opposed to you getting things from the people. That is why in the past those who vied for the council position used to own properties. But nowadays some people think being a councillor is a full-time job. Some people being elected want so many benefits but as a party if we hear that a Zanu-PF elected councillor is involved in stands grabbing, we will fire you while court processes take place. If you take what is supposed to benefit the people, you should know that you must be fired,” said Cde Matemadanda.

He said while the ruling party is initiating development projects at grassroot levels, the opposition wants to cause anarchy through unsanctioned demonstrations.

Cde Matemadanda said the party’s membership should support President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

He challenged the party’s leadership in Bulawayo to encourage residents to register to vote as failure to do so would result in the province losing several seats when the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission conducts a delimitation exercise.

The elected candidates include Cdes Gwinyai Musheki (Ward 3), Jairos Maropa (Ward 8), Admire Masikati (Ward 9), Mary Ncube (Ward 12), Enock Madzimure (Ward 18), Phumulani Nsingo (Ward 19), Dennis Sibanda (Ward 20) and Silas Chirosho (Ward 21).

The meeting was attended by the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Cde Judith Ncube who bemoaned the water crisis affecting the city.

The minister said on Saturday she had to intervene in Magwegwe after residents told her of the challenges, they were facing due to the water shortages.

Minister Ncube decried vandalism of electricity infrastructure that is exacerbating the city’s water crisis.

The council on Saturday announced that it was cutting water supplies across the city due to electrical faults. — @nqotshili

Like this: Like Loading...