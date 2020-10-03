Wallace Ruzvidzo

Sunday Mail Correspondent

WOMEN should take up the challenge of participating in the forthcoming ZANU PF District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) elections in order to assume decision-making positions, the party’s national secretary for Women Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona (pictured), has said.

ZANU PF will hold all outstanding DCC elections before the party’s 19th Annual National People’s Conference slated for Mashonaland Central in December.

Harare and Bulawayo have already completed the restructuring of DCCs, while the party’s eight other provinces remain outstanding.

In an interview, Cde Chinomona, who is also president of the Senate, underscored the importance of women taking up elected office in the party.

She said women should not shirk

from challenging their male counterparts for positions in order to partake in decision making.

“There has been a deliberate campaign by the national leadership for women to take up and participate in DCC elections and any other party elections so that women get recognition in decision-making processes,” said Cde Chinomona.

The Women’s League, she said, will be at the centre of the party’s drive towards the 5 million membership milestone by 2023.

“One of the most fundamental preoccupations of the Women’s League’s in the New Dispensation is to mobilise membership for the party. The ZANU PF commissariat department targets to reach a membership of over 5 million for the 2023 general elections.

“In support of this vision, the Women’s League has targeted institutions of higher learning and those in academia to persuade them to join its rank and file in all the provinces.”

The Women’s League, said Cde Chinomona, has played a key role in the fight against Covid-19 through manufacturing personal protective equipment and providing food hand outs to the less privileged.

“The League sourced food which was distributed to vulnerable groups in various provinces to complement Government efforts during the national lockdown.

“The Women’s League has used its social media platforms to educate communities on Covid-19,” she said.

