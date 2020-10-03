Wallace Ruzvidzo

Sunday Mail Correspondent

ZANU PF is confident of garnering at least 65 percent of the vote and securing a landslide victory in the 2023 harmonised elections, a senior party official has said.

During the 2018 general elections, President Mnangagwa secured 50,8 percent of the vote while MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa managed 44,3 percent.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, the ruling party’s Director of Information and Publicity, Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi, said the projected landslide victory was anchored on the party’s target of five million members by 2023.

Cde Mugwadi said the lofty goal was easily achievable because of President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership, which is set to usher Zimbabwe to an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

He urged both the party and Government to work hand in glove, and to exercise transparency in order to retain trust of the citizens.

“We are very confident of a resounding victory for President Emmerson Mnangagwa come 2023. We have said that if the President does not win by 65 percent and above we will call it a day, we will have failed to work because the President’s work speaks for itself,” said Cde Mugwadi.

He tore into the opposition MDC Alliance saying their fake abductions had been exposed and their plans for violent demonstrations would not get them votes or bring about change.

Cde Mugwadi said the opposition outfit was “a fallen agenda” whose disastrous infighting would bring votes to the ruling party as citizens do not want to be associated with confusion at a time the economy is on an upward trend.

“There are no abductions that took place, everyone saw the documentary which was aired on ZBC TV. We are aware of the Dr Magombeyi case who also abducted himself — it is unprecedented.

“The MDC Alliance, which had been primed to be the trojan horse of regime change, is waning and splitting on a daily basis, there is a circus at Harvest House. Now they are trying to resuscitate a fallen agenda that has lost basis by faking abductions, we have an efficient law enforcement agency that has been able to bust all these fake abductions.”

