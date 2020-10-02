Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE has the 13th highest suicide rate in the world amid reports that cases have been on the rise, making suicide the 14th leading cause of death in the country.

According to a mental wellness organisation- Create Zim, in the last five years more men have resorted to suicide compared to women.

Defined as the act of intentionally causing one’s own death by ingesting pesticide, hanging or using firearms; suicide is a result of mental disorders including depression, psychosis and substance use disorder.

Some of the causes include feelings of hopelessness for better outcomes.

Medical experts say serious depression can be effectively controlled with modern drugs and other medical techniques, but it is necessary that those who are drifting into suicidal depression are identified and referred to competent medical practitioners or psychiatry specialists as early as possible.

“CreateZim endeavours to provide the rare opportunity to have necessary conversations, while simultaneously creating safe spaces both through location-based sessions run by the enterprise as well as an interactive online platform. Based on our suicide rate, Zimbabwe is ranked the 13th in the world and the scourge is the 14th leading cause of death in Zimbabwe,” read a statement from the organisation.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said suicide cases in the city were alarming and called on members of the public to consider counselling before taking their own lives.

She said teenagers had also contributed a lot of the reported cases which was reflection of a social disintegration.

“Cases of suicide in Bulawayo are at an alarming rate and the scourge is even common in teenagers. The sad part is most of them who commit suicide do not leave written account of what would have caused the suicide,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

“Some people believe their problems cannot be solved and ending their lives is the best solution.

“Problems which normally drive people to take their lives include economic hardships, sexual offences which may land one in jail and other social problems that people struggle to accept.”

According to Asst Insp Msebele, community leaders, church leaders and non-government organisations are ever willing to offer support and counselling for anyone in need of the services.

“We also encourage parents, guardians and school teachers to monitor the behaviour of those under their care, to question suspicious behaviour and try to control the situation before it reaches another level. As police we are also there to offer help because we cannot continue losing lives unnecessarily.” — @thamamoe

