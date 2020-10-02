Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS forward Macauley Bonne has joined Sky Bet Championship outfit QPR on a three-year deal.

Bonne joins from Charlton Athletic is one of the players expected to make the Warriors’ squad for the upcoming international friendly against Malawi at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on October 11.

According to reports, senior national team coach Zdravko Logarusic has not included any home-based players in his squad for the encounter, meaning only the foreign-based contingent will make up the squad.

It remains to be seen if Bonne and other uncapped players plying their trade in foreign leagues will avail themselves for the encounter.

At international level, Bonne has represented Zimbabwe in two friendly matches and his Warriors’ career has been stalled by paperwork challenges.

He got his Zimbabwean passport last year, but unfortunately got injured ahead of what would have been his debut against Botswana in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November last year.

Bonne was reportedly under the radar of three other Championship sides Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Swansea City before joining QPR.

Bonne said on the QPR official website: “I am really pleased and happy it’s finally done. I can’t wait to get started now. The second I heard there was interest, my head was turned. I’ll easily say that my head was turned straight away.

“When you look at someone like Ebere Eze (who moved from QPR to Crystal Palace last month), the manager here (Mark Warburton) and the club must be doing something right to develop players into Premier League players.”

Warburton said of Bonne: “I am delighted to have him come on board. Macauley has already shown himself to be a proven goal scorer at this level, and he did it with a team in the lower half of the division.

“He can score a variety of goals, he’s young, hungry and has a lot of development potential in him. He will help to lighten the load for Lyndon Dykes and will certainly give us a different option up front.”

Bonne leaves Charlton following the team’s relegation to League One. He spent one season there, scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances last term.

The striker also played in six matches in the 2020/21 campaign and managed one goal.

Bonne will wear squad number 7.