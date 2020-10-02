IRVIN Khoza has suggested that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will not implement latest football technology in the form of video assistant referee (VAR), virtual offside lines (VOL) and goal line technology (GLT) in the coming season.

Major leagues and tournaments use VAR, VOL and GL, but the PSL chairman said it will take some time before these latest technologies are implemented in South Africa because of cost implications and the fact that clubs don’t own stadia.

“In this regard of technology, there are a few elements,” said Khoza.

“There is VAR, there is VOL and there is GLT. There is a stand that has been undertaken in that regard, but that can be done in conjunction with the SA Football Association (Safa) because they control the referees.

“We have undertaken the study ourselves as the PSL as to whether to introduce it now or whatever. But there are constraints, especially with the venues, because venues are not controlled by us as the PSL, but by municipalities, and the stability of the venues with regards to VAR.

“If you do that, it must be for all the facilities where PSL games are played and you cannot be selective.

“The costs implications are also a factor because there is a royalty that you pay every year for the service and there is an initial cost that goes with it. There is also a service fee that you pay every year, but more importantly is the suitability of the venues in installing VAR, which is one element and VOL and GLT are others.

“All those are elements that you must consider, whether you do it completely as a set to make it exciting … but there are cost implications.

“The constraint that we see as the PSL is whether venues are stable or secured enough. You can see with what is happening at the train stations; they take the windows and they take everything. If there is aluminium there it won’t see the light of day.” – TimesLive

