ANOTHER Premier Soccer League club is in the process of being sold, with the official announcement expected to be made soon.

News reaching the Siya crew is that AmaZulu have reached an agreement for the KwaZulu-Natal club to be sold by Dr Patrick Sokhela to businessman Sandile Zungu.

Dr Sokhela is expected to hold a press conference along with Zungu in Durban later this afternoon to make an announcement on the sale.

“It’s something that wasn’t planned and it just happened suddenly. The club is making an announcement later on,” said the source

AmaZulu faced financial difficulties last season and were one of the first clubs to confirm salary cuts when Covid-19 halted football in March. – Soccer Laduma

