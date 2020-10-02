Obey Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE Ministry of Public Service, Labor and Social Welfare, will soon table a policy in parliament that aims to ensure involvement of people living with disabilities into all sectors of the economy.

Special advisor to the Presidential on disability issues Dr Joshua Malinga, during a tour of King George Six Centre in Bulawayo on Tuesday, said the policy is anchored on the fact that a person living with disability is a human being with the same interest, same ambitions and same aspirations as everyone else.

The policy would also enable those with disability in all age groups receive grants every month.

Dr Malinga said people living with disability are a “forgotten Tribe” since they are excluded from the system. He said they are not part of community service development and are excluded from education system but are part of a system called charity whose preference is that they do things for the disabled since they are not treated as full human beings.

He said disability is a condition that people do not understand. “There should be a paramount shift on how disabled people must be treated. People leaving with disability, their condition is not a problem. The problem is how people treat them, the attitude and exclusion from all systems that prevent them from enjoying life like any other people,” said Dr Malinga.

He said the implementation of the policy would ensure hitherto disadvantaged people living with disabilities were included economically, socially and politically in society.

During the tour Dr Malinga donated sanitizers to pupils who are writing examinations and staff at King George V1 Centre.

King George V1 Centre’s headmistress Ms Perseverance Hadebe said they were humbled by Dr Malinga’s visit and donations when he encouraged them to celebrate disability.

“People think that we are dirty and we know nothing but we want to prove them that we are classy and brilliant,” she said.

Ms Hadebe implored the Government to include people living with disability when implementing school programmes. She said radio lessons did not work out for hearing impaired pupils at the school.

Ms Hadebe said the school used social media applications such as WhatsApp to teach students during lockdown but it was a digital divide since pupils do not own smart phones and others are not able to operate them.

To compliment WhatsApp the school produced hard copies and recorded video lessons which were shared with pupils who are hearing impaired nationwide via YouTube.

“We were discriminated big time how can a deaf student listen to a radio? We appreciate that other learners were catered for. We feel they could have had a meeting with us from the onset, we were going to record DVD lessons for our pupils,” said Hadebe.

Ms Hadebe said the donation was appreciated since it enabled each pupil to own special portable sanitisers.

She asked other well-wishers to chip in.

“We still need more sanitisers for other staff members and other age groups which are not here. We also need face masks for children who are drooling and need to change face masks three to four times a day.

