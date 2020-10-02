By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Karoi yesterday said they had nothing against NewsDay correspondent Nhau Mangirazi and advised the journalist to report freely even about rogue State security agents.

Officer Commanding Hurungwe district Chief Superintendent Helena Mahonde assured Mangirazi that his security was guaranteed.

She made the assurance after meeting the reporter in the company of his lawyer, Unite Saize.

This was after Mangirazi was summoned to the police station by the police after exposing a junior officer, one Constable Bwanali, from Karoi dog section for engaging on nocturnal raids on shops demanding bribes in the company of Zanu PF youths.

Some rogue police officers last week threatened unspecified action on Mangirazi over the exposé.

“As police boss in Hurungwe, I want to set the record straight that this meeting is not an interrogation,” Mahonde said.

“It is good for both media and police. We didn’t summon you, but rather, we want to seek clarity on allegations of your safety if there are any. Personally, I have no issues with the local media and hopefully none of my juniors will abuse our good reputation in working with you.”

She added: “We need to work together with the media and citizens in general, interacting in good faith. If there are any problems, come forward so that we iron out the differences. Our doors are open for further discussion.”

