THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T yesterday recalled 10 more MDC Alliance legislators, including party vice-president Lynette Karenyi-Kore and chairpersons of two parliamentary portfolio committees Prince Dubeko Sibanda and Concillia Chinanzvavana.

Eric Murai (Highfield East MP) was also recalled together with 81 councillors from across the country as factional infighting continues to tear apart the opposition camp.

Karenyi-Kore was in the National Assembly when Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda announced the recalls, before she gracefully stood up seemingly unfazed and waved goodbye to colleagues as she walked out.

The recalled MPs also included PR legislator Dorcas Sibanda, Marondera MP Caston Matewu, Mufakose MP Susan Matsunga, St Marys MP Unganai Tarusenga, Glen Norah MP Wellington Chikombo, and Epworth MP Earthrage Kureva.

Khupe has so far recalled 32 MPs and 165 MDC Alliance councillors, accusing them of refusing to recognise her.

Of the 270 seats in Parliament of which 210 are for elected MPs, the MDC Alliance garnered 64 seats in 2018 elections and has 24 proportional representation MPs, making the total 88 in the National Assembly.

With 32 MPs now recalled, it means the opposition party now has 56 seats while Zanu PF now enjoys a unfettered majority.

“Today, October 1st, Parliament was informed by the MDC-T that the following MPs (the above-named) have ceased to be members of the MDC T party and therefore no longer represent the interests of the party in Parliament with effect from October 1, 2020,” Mudenda said.

He said the recalls were in line with section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution which provides that the seat of an MP becomes vacant if the MP has ceased to belong to that particular party which voted him into Parliament, and that political party has given written notice to the Speaker or President of Senate to declare that the MP has ceased to belong to the party.

“I do hereby inform the House that vacancies have arisen in the constituencies by necessary operation of the law and the necessary measures will be taken to inform the President and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of the existence of the vacancies in line with section 39 (1) of the Electoral Act as amended,” Mudenda

said.

Meanwhile, Norton MP Temba Mliswa yesterday moved that a Privileges Committee be set up to investigate the conduct of ministers that have not been attending Wednesdays’ question-and-answer sessions in Parliament.

Mudenda ordered Mliswa to name the truant ministers to give effect to his motion.

