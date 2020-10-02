Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

SENATORS have commended President Mnangagwa for tackling the emotive Gukurahundi issue head on saying his commitment to peace building and reconciliation will stimulate national development.

President Mnangagwa has encouraged citizens to openly speak about Gukurahundi while Government has started initiatives to address the effects of the 1980s disturbances.

The President is set to launch the programme to access birth certificates, national IDs and even death certificates to those who were affected by Gukurahundi.

He has also engaged civil society organisation under the umbrella of Matabeleland Collective, to try and resolve the Gukurahundi issue.

President Mnangagwa in line with the country’s Constitution has empowered the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) to lead the peace building process.

NPRC has said Gukurahundi is one of its top priorities as far as peace building is concerned.

Debating the NPRC 2018 and 2019 annual reports that were presented by Vice President Kembo Mohadi last Thursday in Senate, senators on Tuesday said it was worthwhile for Government to address issues relating to Gukurahundi. In the report, Vice President Mohadi outlined NPRC mandate and how it was working to address past conflicts while fostering peace, reconciliation for national unity.

The senators said despite Gukurahundi happening under late President Mugabe, President Mnangagwa has shown leadership by taking a leading role in addressing its effects.

Zanu-PF Masvingo Senator Cde Clara Shumba said violence will not build Zimbabwe as he praised President Mnangagwa for being at the forefront of addressing problems caused by Gukurahundi.

“These issues which are continually being raised, issues to do with Gukurahundi, we are pleased that the President on his own went to meet the people who faced these challenges which is a good thing. All those people who met the President are happy that they met a leader who encouraged them to be united. What has happened now is a story- let us be united. If our leader sees it fit that our country moves forward with peace, as human beings we must stand together with President and be united so that there is peace,” said Cde Shumba.

She said the public must shun unnecessary fights and demonstrations which cannot unite the country.

The ruling party’s senator for Mashonaland East Cde Address Matiirira, said President Mnangagwa showed humility when he took a deliberate step to go to the ground and engage victims on the best way to deal with the effects of Gukurahundi.

“I want to thank our President, Cde Mnangagwa, he humbled himself and made his way to Bulawayo to go and engage and address the issue of Gukurahundi, an issue that was threatening peace of the nation and yet we are all Zimbabweans. Whoever stood up was talking of Gukurahundi but he saw it fit as the leader of Zimbabwe to go and engage the afflicted and inform them that yes, a lot of wrong was done and it was not right but we need to forgive each other and move on,” said Cde Matiirira.

Another Zanu-PF Senator, Cde Angeline Kumbirai Tongogara, from Mashonaland Central said Gukurahundi is a threat to the country’s peace; hence it is encouraging to see leaders working towards addressing it.

“We know that the President always speaks of peace wherever he is, meaning that peace is key and is important. We all know that in the past, many things transpired which have continuously been raised including the Gukurahundi which disturbed our country’s peace,” said Cde Tongogara.

“Therefore what happened and through peace and reconciliation; and since the report has been presented, we are looking at ways to try and unite the people of Zimbabwe. People wronged each other, they disagree but unity and peace is key to building the country.”

Zanu-PF Bulawayo Senator Cde Molly Ndhlovu said the Gukurahundi issue had caused a lot of divisions in the country hence, it was encouraging to see the Presidium taking it seriously, to achieve peace and development..

“I would like to thank the Vice President for moving the motion on peace and reconciliation. This is a pertinent issue and people were at loggerheads because of the Gukurahundi. Actually in the Southern parts of Matabeleland, each time we would talk of Gukurahundi but we are here today impressed that our leaders have presented this matter,” said Cde Ndlovu.

“I believe our people have said they want to reconcile. We should forgive each other. I would like to thank the Vice President for coming in person. Our leaders want to reconcile and therefore people should reconcile. If there is anything, people should discuss and move on.” — @nqotshili

