By NQOBANI NDLOVU

CHAOS has reportedly rocked Zanu PF’s Tsholotsho district with aspiring candidates flouting campaign guidelines ahead of the ruling party’s district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections.

Zanu PF is set to hold DCC elections all at once in eight provinces ahead of its 19th annual conference set for Mashonaland Central in December.

However, reports abound of fierce fights ahead of the DCC elections with some Zanu PF officials accusing expelled party members belonging to the G40 faction of fomenting divisions.

In Tsholotsho, some candidates have written to the party’s Matabeleland North provincial elections directorate protesting what they described as a “hidden hand” to rig the polls by some candidates eyeing the post of Tsholotsho DCC chairperson.

One of the accused candidates, Owen Sibanda, yesterday dismissed the allegation as false.

“There are characters that will always resort to dirty politics towards elections. However, lies have short legs and the truth will always come out. Be that as it may, party protocol does not allow me to talk to the media,” Sibanda said.

In a letter dated September 24, aspiring Tsholotsho DCC secretary for administration Lourance Mbewe pleaded for disciplinary action to be taken against candidates found wanting.

“This report serves to highlight successes, challenges and irregularities that have taken place at the inter-district meeting that was held on September 12, 2020,” Mbewe’s letter read.

“As a disciplined and principled cadre, who was awaiting further instructions on when to start campaigning, there was a list of candidates that was being distributed,” Mbewe added.

“Investigate and find out the hidden hand/face behind the coming up with the list. Provincial/national electorate team to come to the ground to investigate what actually happened.

Severe punishment to those found to have violated and undermined the principles and values of democracy.”

Party provincial chairperson Richard Moyo yesterday said the province would request the national commissariat to investigate the matter.

“I have not seen the letter of complaint. However, once we receive it, we will write to the commissariat to take a decision after independent investigations,” Moyo told Southern Eye.

The dates for the DCC elections have not yet been announced.

