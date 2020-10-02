Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (Baz) will hold public inquiries for the provision of Free-to-air National Commercial Television Broadcasting Services from October 12 to October 21, through a Zoom Webinar.

In Covid-19 times, the Zoom Webinar is the only way for the process to move forward without further delay.

There are 14 organisations that are set to be heard during the public inquiry, namely, Acacia Media Group (Pvt) Ltd t/a Kumba TV, AB Communications (Pvt) Ltd t/a Flex TV, Blackbury Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd t/a Blackbury TV, Conduit Investments (Pvt) Ltd t/a Conduit TV Station, Continental Television (Pvt) Ltd, Channel Dzimbahwe (Pvt) Ltd t/a Channel D, Fairtalk Communications (Pvt) Ltd t/a Keyona TV, Heart & Soul Broadcasting Services (Pvt) Ltd t/a HStv, Jester Media Services (Pvt) Ltd t/a 3KTV, Just in Time TV (Pvt) Ltd t/a JIT TV, Medianet Productions (Pvt) Ltd t/a Sunrise TV, Meditation Investments (Pvt) Ltd t/a Zim news Channel, Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd t/a NRTV and Zimpapers (1980) Limited t/a ZTN.

In a statement, Baz said that in terms of Section 10 (6) of the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter: 12:06], the shortlisted applicants published are required to attend public inquiries to determine their suitability to be licenced.

“Notice is hereby given, in terms of Section 40A of the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06] to those who wish to participate in the public inquiries of the dates, times and mode of the inquiries. The Authority shall hold the public inquiries online via Zoom Webinar in line with Government preventative measures of curbing the spread of Covid-19. All interested persons will be required to register in order to participate in the virtual meetings,” read the statement.

On the day of the public inquiry, according to Baz: “. . . members of the public may submit oral and written representations to the persons conducting the inquiry, subject to any restrictions that the Authority may put in place to preserve order.”

Members of the public who wish to participate in the webinar must register according to Baz.

“Members of the public who wish to participate in the inquiries may register for the event on www.baz.co.zw and also on the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe social media platforms,” read the statement. — Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi

