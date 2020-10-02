Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SANCTIFIED Comedy Club feels good to be back in business saying they will have their first show with a live audience at the end of this month.

Since the lockdown started in March, comedy shows were among the many events that were banned.

Most comedy shows were being held on social media and although they were a great innovation, they lacked the experience that artistes and audiences go through during a live show.

However, with the relaxation of Covid-19 regulations as the curve of infection is dipping, gatherings have been allowed with a limited number of people.

Since comedy is one of those niche genres, this show, Comedy Unlocked, will have two nights of performances at the Homestead Conference Centre in Bulawayo.

October 30 and October 31 will be the days for the show, with Falton, Ezra and Dumisani “MaForty” Ndlovu on the first day and Mbongeni replacing Ezra on the second day.

MaForty said they had been waiting for long to give people live performances.

“We just wanted to start living normally again and we thought it’s also time to give people some live performances, they have been starved of for months now,” said MaForty.

He said Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to.

“We are confident in their capabilities to implement and monitor the guidelines. The number of attendees is dependent on Government directives, that’s the reason we have two shows and even if the numbers are increased, we will continue as planned,” said MaForty.

He said they had got clearance from the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Republic Police to host the show.

“We hope our show can prove to the authorities that the arts industry is ready to work and they need to open up the industry like they have with most industries. Many thanks to the National Arts Council and ZRP for granting us the clearance.

“We urge comedy lovers to come through and enjoy a night of clean comedy that we at Sanctified Comedy Club have always dished out,” said MaForty.

He said the show will be a precursor to his one-man show that will be held in December to celebrate his five years as a comedian.

MaForty thanked comedians who are going to be part of the show.

“We would like to thank the acts that have agreed to be part of this show. It’s always nice to have those who stand by you in high paying shows and also in not so high paying shows.

“We have also some partners who have come on board to make sure the day is a success and we are grateful for them for extending their hands in these economically difficult times,” said MaForty.

