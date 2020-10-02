Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union (ZRU) has applied for land in Harare to construct a stadium to be used to host international matches.

The audacious project will have ZRU offices will be done in partnership with the association’s strategic partners.

Aaron Jani, ZRU president, said by building its own home of rugby, the national association will significantly save in ground and office rentals.

Presently, Zimbabwe has one standard rugby stadium, Hartsfield Ground in Bulawayo.

For international matches, ZRU has either used Hartsfield or Harare Sports Club.

“During our last virtual meeting, the board directed that we begin raising and mobilising resources to capitalise the union. The board felt that financial resources are lost from hiring services such as PA systems, tents , toilets and rugby grounds,” said Jani.

“It will now be our focus to try and acquire these resources. We have also applied for land from the Ministry (of Sport) via the SRC and also applied to the Harare City Council. We must build our own rugby home in Harare. Our vision is to have a rugby field, offices and a gym,” said Jani.

He said they are also close to concluding the process of appointing coaches for vacant national team jobs.

He said a technical team headed by Brighton Chivandire will table its recommendations for appointment of coaches after finishing interviews.

Jani said they had requested for buses from ZUPCO to help with transport for their Super Six League.

“We will pay for these services. This is a very good Government initiative to assist with transport which we must take advantage of.” — @ZililoR

