Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international defender, Denis Dauda, is set to return to continental inter-club football this year after he was unveiled by Zambia’s CAF Confederation Cup representatives NAPSA Stars yesterday.

The 32-year-old central defender is the latest signing by NAPSA Stars as they brace for their first continental football adventure.

He was unveiled alongside Chipolopolo, and former Zanaco left-back, Lawrence Chungu.

Dauda was on the books of cross-town rivals, Lusaka Dynamos, together with former Zimbabwe teammate, Ocean Mushure.

The club announced in a statement the 2014 Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year penned a three-year permanent deal.

“NAPSA Stars Football Club is delighted to announce the acquisition of two new players to strengthen its squad ahead of Confederations of African Football Competitions and the 2020/2021 season.

“The club has engaged services of defenders Lawrence Chungu and Denis Dauda who were plying their trade at Zanaco FC and Lusaka Dynamos FC respectively.

“Chungu has signed a two-year deal with NAPSA Stars, while Dauda joins on a three-year deal,” the club said in a statement.

NAPSA Stars will represent Zambia in the second-tier Confederation Cup after finishing fourth in the previous campaign that was disrupted by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NAPSA Stars have been busy on the market ahead of the upcoming FAZ Super League.

They recently signed Kenyan talisman, Timothy Otieno, as they brace for both the league campaign and the Confederation Cup.

They have also roped in former Zambia national team coach, Honor Janza, as their technical director.

“On behalf of the Board and Management of NAPSA Stars FC, I am delighted to welcome our new acquisitions and I am, with no doubt, that they will fit in well and help the club achieve its goals of contesting for the league title in the coming season, as well as help in our Continental participation,” said Greg Nsofu, NAPSA Stars Board Chairperson.

Dauda, who played Champions League with CAPS United and reached the group stages in 2017, is likely to play his first match for his new employers today in a pre-season tournament.

NAPSA Stars are hosting five other clubs in a Big Six Pre-season Preparatory Tournament which begins today and ends on Sunday.

The tournament, which will be held at the National Heroes Stadium, is meant to prepare NAPSA Stars for the upcoming 2020/2021 FAZ Super League Season as well as the Confederation Cup.

The teams, which have confirmed participation for this tournament, include Forest Rangers, Green Eagles, Zanaco, Indeni and Green Buffaloes.

Meanwhile, Malawi senior national team coach, Meck Mwase, has announced a 32-man squad ahead of an international friendly against Zimbabwe.

The game is set for October 11 at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Local-based players:

GOALKEEPERS : William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers), Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers), Rabson Chiyenda (Nyasa Big Bullets) and Ernest Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets)

DEFENDERS: Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets), Precious Sambani (Nyasa Big Bullets), Hadji Wali (Silver Strikers), Nickson Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers) and Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers)

Midfielders:

Peter Banda (Nyasa Big Bullets) Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets), Isaac Kaliati (Be Forward Wanderers), Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles), Chimango Kaira (Nyasa Big Bullets), Chikoti Chirwa (Kamuzu Barracks), Raffick Namwera (Be Forward Wanderers) and Duncan Nyoni (Silver Strikers),

Strikers:

Foster Biton (Silver Strikers), Vincent Nyangulu (Be Forward Wanderers) and Hassan Kajoke (Nyasa Big Bullets).

Foreign-based players:

Gabadinho Mhango – Orlando Pirates (SA)

John Banda – UD Songo (Mozambique)

Charles Petro – FC Sheriff (Moldova)

Schumaker Kuwali – UD Songo (Mozambique)

Chawanangwa Kaonnga – TS Sporting (SA)

Francisco Madinga – FC Dila Gori (Georgia)

Limbikani Mzava – Unattached

Gerald Phiri -Baroka FC (SA)

Richard Mbulu -Baroka FC (SA)

Denis Chembezi – Polokwane City (SA)

Yamikani Chester – Las Vegas Lights (USA)

