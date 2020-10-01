Masvingo Bureau

Businessman Cde Munyaradzi Zizhou will represent Zanu PF in the Chivi South parliamentary by-election after he beat eight other contenders in primary polls held on Wednesday.

Cde Zizhou garnered 1 857 votes in the election that saw a sizeable voter turnout despite rains that fell in most parts of the constituency on the day.

There were 36 polling centres across the constituency, with voting taking place under close monitoring to ensure compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

Cde Zizhou out-polled his eight challengers, with Cde Enock Shindi coming a distant second with 971 votes, while Cde Samson Mutsamba came third with 923 votes.

Cdes Naledi Maunganidze polled 723 votes, Abson Madusisa (202), ex-Chivi South legislator Mafios Vutete (170), Dennis Masomere (165), Rikiosi Hlambelo (80) and Peter Matuke had the least number of votes, managing only 44.

Announcing the results at the constituency Command Centre at Ngundu Rocky Motel on Wednesday night, Zanu PF provincial political commissar Cde Jevas Masosota said the primary elections went on smoothly.

“We are happy that the election went smoothly without any incident and people were able to vote in numbers despite the rains that were falling,” he said. “This showed that people love their party Zanu PF which has solid grassroots support.

“Cde (Munyaradzi) Zizhou is the winner by a big margin.”

Cde Masosota said the provincial leadership of Zanu PF was going to wait for direction on the next step from the ruling party national leadership in Harare.

Cde Zizhou and a handful of his supporters broke into wild celebrations after announcement of the results before he left the venue without talking to the media.

Voters with substandard face masks were given new ones before casting their ballots, while ruling party senior officials made sure people practiced social distancing in line with Covid-19 regulations.

The voters were also asked to leave the polling station immediately after casting their ballots.

The primary election was held to fill a vacancy created after the sacking from Zanu PF of Mr Killer Zivhu, who was legislator for the area.

Like this: Like Loading...