Crime Reporter

A herdsman, Paul Chikangayiwa, allegedly fatally struck his ex-employer, Mrs Juliet Kapere (78), with an axe on the back of the head last Friday after she turned down his request for reinstatement.

Chikangayiwa was previously convicted of trying to rape his former boss.

Police have since launched for him. The suspect, whose age was not given, was fired in 2017 after he had attempted to rape Mrs Kapere at her homestead in Matewera Village under Chief Chitsungo.

He was convicted and sentenced to perform community service for the offence.

But Chikangayiwa wanted his job back. When Mrs Kapere left home for her garden, Chikangayiwa allegedly accosted her as she was walking along Nyakarowa Dam and pleaded to be reinstated.

When she turned him down, he allegedly grabbed an axe and struck her once on the back of the head, killing her instantly.

Her body was later found in a one metre-deep pit, about 57 metres from the footpath.

Police were called and are now seeking the whereabouts of Chikangayiwa.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Chikangayiwa had apparently been jobless since finishing his community service.

“We are, however, still conducting investigations and appealing for information which might lead us to the arrest of the suspect who is still at large,” Asst-Comm Nyathi said.

