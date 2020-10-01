Emmanuel Kafe

Government has urged civil servants to be patient as negotiations for a salary review continue.

This was revealed at a Press conference by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa on Thursday.

Government, she said, is aware of the challenges facing civil servants, including teachers, and was working on improving their welfare.

“Consultations are currently underway to consider the request by the Apex Council in the last negotiating meeting which was held with the Government.

“Government is maintaining the US$75 Covid-19 allowance until December 2020 and a 40 percent cost of living adjustment, which the workers had requested the Government to improve.” The cost of living adjustment has been paid and will reflect in civil servant’s accounts by the end of day Friday.

She added: “Normally, Government does not effect salary adjustment without a signed agreement but we have had to go out of our way to cushion our dedicated workers.”

