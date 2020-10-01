Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZAMBIA based Zimbabwean footballer, Dennis Dauda is on the move in the neigbouring country with the defender now a Napsa Stars player.

Dauda turned out for Lusaka Dynamos in the FAZ/MTN Zambia Super League last season and signed a three year contract with the Pensioners on Thursday.

“Welcome to Napsa United Dennis. The central defender joins the Pensioners on a three-year permanent deal. Dauda played for Lusaka Dynamos FC in the Just ended season,’’ posted Napsa Stars on Twitter.

Also signed by Napsa Stars is Chipolopolo and former Zanaco left back, Lawrence Chunga who penned a two year deal.

Dauda (32) has been in Zambia since the end of December 2018 together with another Zimbabwean, Ocean Mushure. The 2014 Soccer Star of the Year turned out for ZPC Kariba, Caps United and Yadah locally. Dauda and Mushure are part of the huge number of Zimbabwean footballers who have joined Zambia clubs who are believed to be paying way better salaries compared to their Zimbabwean counterparts.

Napsa Stars were previously known as Profund Warriors, the club is named after and sponsored by the National Pension Scheme Authority. They play their home matchesat Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Former Highlanders coach, Egyptian Mohamed Fathi is in charge of Napsa Stars who will be playing in the Caf Confederation Cup after finishing fourth when the league action was halted at the beginning of August because of rising Covid-19 cases in Zambia.

