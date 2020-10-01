BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic is expected back in the country at the weekend in time for preparations for a friendly match against Malawi on October 11 at Kamuzu Stadium.

The friendly match comes at a time the Warriors are gearing up for the Group G 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Algeria to be played on November 9 and 17.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela yesterday confirmed The Flames friendly and that Logarusic had selected the team for the friendly, adding that the squad would be announced in due course.

“The coach (Logarusic) is coming this weekend. He has done selection (of the squad) and the list will be published in due course. The friendly match is slated for Malawi on October 11,” Gwesela said.

The Zifa spokesperson could not be drawn to say which players are available for the friendly match.

The Croatian gaffer is meeting his players for the first time and it would be folly if the players expected to feature in the Algeria Afcon ties are not the ones playing in the friendly match against Malawi.

As per the Afcon squad announced in March before the Algeria matches were aborted, the players are scattered across the globe in Spain, England, Turkey, Belgium, France, Moldova and South Africa.

Logarusic has insisted on picking players in active leagues for the games in November.

The Malawi FA confirmed the friendly match on its Twitter handle in which they also confirmed another tie with Zambia on October 7.

The Flames are already in camp.

“The Flames will play friendly matches against @FAZFootball and @online_zifa during the Fifa International window next month,” the Malawi FA posted.

The Flames will travel to Lusaka for the match against Zambia on October 7, 2020 before hosting Zimbabwe at the Kamuzu Stadium on October 11, 2020,” The Malawi FA said.

Gwesela said all other logistics including camping and travel arrangements vis-à-vis the COVID-19 would also be announced later.

Logarusic is yet to take charge of the Warriors since he was appointed in January missing out on African Nations Championships (Chan) finals, Afcon and World Cup qualifiers, put on ice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He travelled back to Croatia in July to be with family as there was no football actvity owing to the pandemic.

