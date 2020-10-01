RISING Afro-jazz artiste, Rutendo Jackie (pictured), whose stock continues to rise, has embarked on an Eastern Highlands marketing drive by shooting a video which showcases scenic areas in Manicaland province while urging people to work hard for their future.

KENNETH NYANGANI

Although the song Hanganwa is now in the public domain, the video, Jackie in an interview said, would be officially launched early next month.The video was shot in the scenic areas in the majestic Vumba, the picturesque Aberfoyle in Honde Valley and Nyanga.

It was shot and produced by talented videographer, Zororai Chibuwe.

“The song encourages people to work hard for their future and to grind for the betterment of their lives. So the video is a well-crafted script where one grinds his way to the top through scrupulous means. We travelled to Aberfoyle in Honde Valley as well as in selected majestic areas in Vumba and Dangamvura Quarry site. We are going to drop the video early October,” she said.

Jackie has been the fastest rising female artise in Mutare and Zimbabwe at large.

“I am overwhelmed by the support that I am receiving from fellow artistes and fans. It is encouraging. I am getting new fans everyday because of the Afro-fusion feel as well as a captivating video,” she added.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...