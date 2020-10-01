By Miriam Mangwaya

Talkmore Mawopa (36), who was on the run after he allegedly shoved his son (10) into a raging fire for alleged indiscipline, yesterday appeared in court facing charges of ill-treating the minor.

Mawopa, of village 9 in Magamba, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Mitchell Panavanhu, but was remanded to October 14, 2020 for trial.

He was denied bail on the basis that there was a possibility that he would interfere with his son, who is a witness in the matter.

It is the State case that sometime last month, Mawopa went home drunk and entered the kitchen where his son, a Grade 3 pupil, was sleeping with his siblings.

He then woke up the minor and started assaulting him with a sjambok for allegedly disobeying his stepmother.

He then pushed the child into the fire, causing him serious injuries.

