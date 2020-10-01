Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SUBMISSION of the Zimbabwe Hip-Hop Awards which is celebrating 10 years and has been dubbed The Pogues Zim Hip-Hop Awards has started.

The submissions are done through the Zim Hip Hop website and also by dropping them at physical centres in Bulawayo at Boom City Advertising (corner George Silundika and 9th Avenue) and in Harare at the Zim hip hop awards head office room 307 at Hungwe House or Kwame Mall at shop 106.

Closing date for entries will be October 30 and adjudication will start on November 4 while nominees will be announced on November 12.

The Pogues Zim Hip-Hop Awards 2020 will be held on December 12.

Zim Hip-Hop Awards director Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison called on artistes to submit their work and be part of this memorable event.

“To be nominated an artiste must have released material from November 1 2019 to October 30 2020. This year we have made submissions easy for artistes as they can simply go on our website and fill in a digital submission form.

“Basically, an artiste just needs proof of release and the actual material being in the form or physical copies,” said Beefy.

Categories in this year’s edition are Best Male, Best Female, Best Collaboration, Best Hip-Hop Group, Best Producer, Best New Comer, Best Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop, Best Album, Best Promoter, Best Diaspora, Best Radio DJ, Best Club DJ, Best Gospel, Best Dance act, Best underground, Best alternative, Best Online media, Best Journalist, Song of the year, Video of The Year & video director of the year, Best hip-hop hustle, Best hip hop verse (sweet 16 award), Hip hop personality of the year, People’s choice and the newly added Artiste of the Decade.

