DYNAMOS football legend Misheck Chidzambga (pictured) has expressed gratitude to his former teammates who are giving him strength through prayers and assurances of more years as he battles illness.

Misheck — a younger brother to former Warriors coach Sunday — has been unwell for several months and is scheduled to undergo surgical procedure to remove a growth in his stomach.

“I am feeling a lot better. I am recovering and am only waiting for the operation. Currently the doctors are working on boosting my body before the operation takes place. My health had deteriorated and I had lost a lot of blood, so I think the operation can take place once they are satisfied with everything. It can happen any day,” Chidzambga said from his hospital bed.

Chidzambga, who also captained the Warriors where he played alongside his brother, Sunday, said he had been receiving solidarity messages from his former teammates, among them Japhet Muparutsa, Memory Mucherahowa and Vitalis Takawira.

Muparutsa and Mucherahowa are both in the United Kingdom, while Takawira is based in the United States.“They always phone,” he said.

“They always want to know how I am coping. They give me strength through their messages of hope.”

Chidzambga played alongside Mucherahowa when he became one of the youngsters together with Clayton Munemo to make it into the Dynamos senior team.

Chidzambga is a pensioner having worked for the Air Force of Zimbabwe, who are taking care of his medical bills.

He wrote a glorious page for Zimbabwean football becoming the first captain to lift the regional Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup five years after the attainment of independence.

He also won the Cosafa Cup as coach of the Warriors in 2000.

He coached several teams including Blue Rangers whom he guided until 2011. Since then, he has not been active in football in any capacity.

