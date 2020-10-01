Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ENTRIES have opened for this year’s Econet Victoria Falls Marathon, which will be run virtually in December because of the coronavirus.

The annual marathon was meant to take place in on 7 July in the resort town but it was postponed to December. Since the event attracts thousands, organisers have decided to have the race run virtually, where participants can take part from wherever they are in the world between 00:00 and 23:59 (Central African Time) on 13 December following their own route.

Early birds have an opportunity to pay R100 (about USD6) to enter any of the races on offer, with incredible prizes in store for participants.

There is also an opportunity to “Support a Zimbabwe athlete”, that is paying an extra entry fee to help an up and coming Zimbabwean athlete to take part and also “Run for a Cause” by donating to one of our four charities supported by the marathon in Victoria Falls.

For those who had already paid their entry fee for this year’s actual event in Victoria Falls, they can now use that for the 2021 or 2022 race.

What started off as a small event in 2006 with 425 athletes, mostly locals, has grown to become the biggest marathon in Zimbabwe as witnessed by the huge numbers of participants over the last few years.

@Mdawini_29

