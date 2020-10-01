Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Royals have mourned the death of loyal fan Nicolla Khumalo, who collapsed and died in South Africa last week.

Khumalo died at a time she was mobilising resources to buy sanitary pads for the Royals.

Her body is expected in Bulawayo on Friday ahead of burial over the weekend.

Highlanders Royals’ players, former and present, as well as members of the Royals executive led by coordinator Sinikiwe Ndlovu will be in attendance.

In her condolence message, Ndlovu said Khumalo’s death will be hard to accept on many fronts, as she was a keen football person whose love for the main Highlanders team was unquestionable. That love filtered down to the Royals.

“Words may not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow we feel as Bosso Royals following the passing away of Nicky. She had passion for women’s football and had promised to donate sanitary pads to the team once the borders open and it’s just so sad that she left without realising that dream.

“It is our wish and hope that her dream is realised and I call upon all those that support Bosso and her friends to make sure Nicky’s dream of donating sanitary pads to the Highlanders Royals comes true. She was an unapologetic Highlanders fan and on behalf of Bosso Royals, I would like to console her family, friends and entire Bosso family for this unfortunate demise of a young life,” said Ndlovu in her condolence message.

All Highlanders’ WhatsApp and Facebook groups were awash with messages of condolences to the Khumalo family.

Like this: Like Loading...